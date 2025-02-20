YOUR AD HERE »

Quick and Easy Chicken Piquant

  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chachere’s)
  • 1 (16 ounce) package boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as RO*TEL)
  • ¼ cup diced sweet pickles
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  1. Mix flour and Creole seasoning together in a shallow bowl. Dredge chicken through flour mixture, shaking of excess.
  2. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-heat. Cook chicken in hot oil until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Add diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, pickles, vinegar, capers, and garlic; simmer until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
