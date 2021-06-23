Quick and Easy Pimento Cheese
2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
2 cups shredded Colby cheese
2 (4 ounce) jars diced pimento peppers, drained
½ (16 ounce) jar creamy salad dressing (e.g. Miracle Whip)
salt and pepper to taste
In a medium bowl combine Cheddar cheese, Colby cheese, pimentos, creamy salad dressing, salt and pepper.
Add more or less creamy salad dressing to achieve desired texture.
Mix well.
