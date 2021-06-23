 Quick and Easy Pimento Cheese | TheFencePost.com
Quick and Easy Pimento Cheese

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded Colby cheese

2 (4 ounce) jars diced pimento peppers, drained

½ (16 ounce) jar creamy salad dressing (e.g. Miracle Whip)

salt and pepper to taste

In a medium bowl combine Cheddar cheese, Colby cheese, pimentos, creamy salad dressing, salt and pepper.

Add more or less creamy salad dressing to achieve desired texture.

Mix well.

