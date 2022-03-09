 Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

Recipes Recipes |

Rona Johnson
  

1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles

2 cups frozen green peas

2 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 (5 ounce) cans tuna, drained

1 onion, chopped

10 slices American processed cheese

ground black pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and frozen peas. Cook until noodles are al dente, drain well. Return noodles and peas to the pot.

Mix soup, tuna fish, onions, processed cheese and pepper into the pot. Stir constantly until all of the ingredients are well mixed and the cheese has melted. Serve.

[placeholder]

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Recipes
See more