Quick and Easy Tuna Casserole

1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles

2 cups frozen green peas

2 (10.75 ounce) cans condensed cream of mushroom soup

2 (5 ounce) cans tuna, drained

1 onion, chopped

10 slices American processed cheese

ground black pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and frozen peas. Cook until noodles are al dente, drain well. Return noodles and peas to the pot.

Mix soup, tuna fish, onions, processed cheese and pepper into the pot. Stir constantly until all of the ingredients are well mixed and the cheese has melted. Serve.