Quick and Simple Plum Cake

  • 18 plums, pitted and halved, or as needed
  • ½ lemon, juiced and zested
  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • ⅓ cup buttermilk
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, or as needed
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 10-inch springform pan.
  2. Sprinkle prepared plums with lemon juice in a bowl.
  3. Combine flour, butter, sugar, eggs, buttermilk, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until blended. Process on low speed until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan.
  4. Arrange plums, cut-side down, on the batter. They can touch or even overlap; the more plums you can fit, the better the cake. Dust with cinnamon.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.
