Quick and Simple Plum Cake
- 18 plums, pitted and halved, or as needed
- ½ lemon, juiced and zested
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 7 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature
- 1 cup white sugar
- 2 eggs
- ⅓ cup buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar, or as needed
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 10-inch springform pan.
- Sprinkle prepared plums with lemon juice in a bowl.
- Combine flour, butter, sugar, eggs, buttermilk, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor; pulse until blended. Process on low speed until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan.
- Arrange plums, cut-side down, on the batter. They can touch or even overlap; the more plums you can fit, the better the cake. Dust with cinnamon.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.