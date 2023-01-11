 Quick Beef Stir-Fry | TheFencePost.com
Quick Beef Stir-Fry

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 pound beef sirloin, cut into 2-inch strips
  • 1 ½ cups fresh broccoli florets
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks
  • 2 carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
  1. Heat vegetable oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir beef until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Move beef to the side of the wok and add broccoli, bell pepper, carrots, green onion, and garlic to the center of the wok. Cook and stir vegetables for 2 minutes.
  2. Stir beef into vegetables and season with soy sauce and sesame seeds. Continue to cook and stir until vegetables are tender, about 2 more minutes.
