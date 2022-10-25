Quick Cream of Mushroom Soup
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) chicken broth
- 1 cup half-and-half cream
- In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and onion until tender.
- Mix flour, salt, pepper and 1 can broth until smooth; stir into mushroom mixture. Stir in remaining can of broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat; stir in cream. Simmer, uncovered, until flavors are blended, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.