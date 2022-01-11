Quick & Crispy Home Fries

3 large russet potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

¼ teaspoon paprika

cayenne pepper to taste

1 pinch garlic powder

1 pinch onion powder

1 tablespoon Chopped fresh chives

Arrange potato pieces evenly on a microwave-safe plate.

Microwave on high until just tender, about 4 minutes. Let cool to room temperature.

Cut potatoes into bite-size chunks.

Heat butter and olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.

When butter melts and starts to turn brown, swirl the pan and add the potatoes.

Shake pan to arrange in an even layer.

Season with salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder.

As potatoes brown, toss them and keep turning them every few minutes until they are crusty and crispy-edged and a rich reddish-brown color, 10 to 12 minutes.

If potatoes seem to be cooking too quickly, reduce heat to medium. Serve topped with chopped chives.