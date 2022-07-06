Quick Green Beans with Bacon
8 cups fresh green beans, trimmed
4 bacon strips, chopped
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Place beans in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until beans are crisp-tender, 8-10 minutes; drain.
In a large skillet, cook bacon and onion over medium heat until bacon is crisp and onion is tender, stirring occasionally, 3-5 minutes.
Add beans to bacon mixture. Sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat.
