Quick Italian Skillet Dinner

  • 1 pound Italian sausage
  • ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes (such as Red Gold)
  • 2 cups vegetable juice from concentrate (such as Red Gold)
  • 1 ½ cups instant rice
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  1. Cook sausage in a large skillet until no longer pink, 4 to 6 minutes. Drain off excess fat. Add bell pepper and onion; cook until crisp. Add diced tomatoes and vegetable juice; cook and stir until boiling.
  2. Remove from the heat and stir in rice. Cover the skillet and let stand until liquid is absorbed, 5 to 8 minutes.
  3. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over sausage, tomato, and rice mixture. Cover again and let stand until cheese is melted.
