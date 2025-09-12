Quick Italian Skillet Dinner
- 1 pound Italian sausage
- ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes (such as Red Gold)
- 2 cups vegetable juice from concentrate (such as Red Gold)
- 1 ½ cups instant rice
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Cook sausage in a large skillet until no longer pink, 4 to 6 minutes. Drain off excess fat. Add bell pepper and onion; cook until crisp. Add diced tomatoes and vegetable juice; cook and stir until boiling.
- Remove from the heat and stir in rice. Cover the skillet and let stand until liquid is absorbed, 5 to 8 minutes.
- Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over sausage, tomato, and rice mixture. Cover again and let stand until cheese is melted.
Trending - Recipes