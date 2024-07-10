YOUR AD HERE »

Ranch Chicken Tacos

  • ½ cup ranch dressing
  • ¼ cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 (1 ounce) packet taco seasoning mix, divided
  • 1 tablespoon mild chunky salsa
  • 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas
  • shredded lettuce
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • 1 (4 ounce) can sliced black olives
  • 1 avocado – peeled, pitted and diced (Optional)
  • 1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
  1. Combine ranch dressing, sour cream, 1 teaspoon taco seasoning, and salsa in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
  2. Toss chicken with remaining taco seasoning. Cover bowl loosely with wax paper or plastic wrap. Microwave chicken until chicken is heated through, about 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. Warm tortillas in a skillet for about a minute on each side to make them pliable. Place a scoop of chicken on the tortilla and top with lettuce, tomato, green onion, olives, avocado, cheese, and a spoonful of the ranch dressing mixture.
