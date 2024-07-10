Ranch Chicken Tacos
- ½ cup ranch dressing
- ¼ cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1 (1 ounce) packet taco seasoning mix, divided
- 1 tablespoon mild chunky salsa
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 8 (6 inch) corn tortillas
- shredded lettuce
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 4 green onions, sliced
- 1 (4 ounce) can sliced black olives
- 1 avocado – peeled, pitted and diced (Optional)
- 1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
- Combine ranch dressing, sour cream, 1 teaspoon taco seasoning, and salsa in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
- Toss chicken with remaining taco seasoning. Cover bowl loosely with wax paper or plastic wrap. Microwave chicken until chicken is heated through, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Warm tortillas in a skillet for about a minute on each side to make them pliable. Place a scoop of chicken on the tortilla and top with lettuce, tomato, green onion, olives, avocado, cheese, and a spoonful of the ranch dressing mixture.
Trending - Recipes