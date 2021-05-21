Ranch Chopped Salad

12 slices bacon, chopped

1 c. mayonnaise

1/2 c. fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 c. sour cream

1/4 c. buttermilk

2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 pt. grape tomatoes, quartered

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

2 c. shredded cheddar cheese

Cook the bacon in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 10 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.

For the dressing: Whisk the mayonnaise, parsley, sour cream, buttermilk, chives and garlic in a medium bowl until smooth. Season with the salt and black pepper.

Combine the lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, bacon and all but 1⁄2 cup of the cheese in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.