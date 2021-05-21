Ranch Chopped Salad
12 slices bacon, chopped
1 c. mayonnaise
1/2 c. fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 c. sour cream
1/4 c. buttermilk
2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped
1 pt. grape tomatoes, quartered
1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
Cook the bacon in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 10 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.
For the dressing: Whisk the mayonnaise, parsley, sour cream, buttermilk, chives and garlic in a medium bowl until smooth. Season with the salt and black pepper.
Combine the lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, bacon and all but 1⁄2 cup of the cheese in a large bowl. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User