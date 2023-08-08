YOUR AD HERE »

Real Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

  • 2 quarts corn oil for frying
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup beer
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 pounds cheese curds, broken apart
  1. Heat corn oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Whisk together flour, beer, milk, eggs, and salt to form a smooth, rather thin batter.
  3. Place cheese curds, about 6 or 8 at a time, into the batter, stir to coat, and remove with a wire strainer. Shake the curds a time or two to remove excess batter.
  4. Deep fry curds in hot oil until golden brown, 1 or 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels; serve hot.
