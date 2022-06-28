Red Flannel Stew

2 whole fresh beets, washed, trimmed and halved

6 cups water, divided

1 pound corned beef brisket, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

4 small carrots, sliced

1 large potato, cubed

1 small turnip, peeled and cubed

1 small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon each dried parsley flakes, basil and thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a large saucepan, bring beets and 4 cups water to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until tender, 20-25 minutes. Drain, reserving 2 cups cooking liquid. Peel and dice beets; set aside.

In the same pan, combine the corned beef, carrots, potato, turnip, onion, seasonings, remaining water and reserved cooking liquid. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until meat and vegetables are tender, 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. Stir in diced beets; heat through.