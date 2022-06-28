Red Flannel Stew
2 whole fresh beets, washed, trimmed and halved
6 cups water, divided
1 pound corned beef brisket, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
4 small carrots, sliced
1 large potato, cubed
1 small turnip, peeled and cubed
1 small onion, chopped
1 teaspoon each dried parsley flakes, basil and thyme
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
In a large saucepan, bring beets and 4 cups water to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until tender, 20-25 minutes. Drain, reserving 2 cups cooking liquid. Peel and dice beets; set aside.
In the same pan, combine the corned beef, carrots, potato, turnip, onion, seasonings, remaining water and reserved cooking liquid. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until meat and vegetables are tender, 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. Stir in diced beets; heat through.
