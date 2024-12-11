Red Lentil Chili
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1 zucchini, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium poblano pepper, chopped
- 3 tablespoons chili powder, divided
- 3 tablespoons cumin, divided
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained
- Heat oil over medium heat in a Dutch oven. Add carrots, zucchini, onion, poblano pepper, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 tablespoon cumin, and smoked paprika. Cook until onion is soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove zucchini from Dutch oven and set aside. Add garlic and jalapeno pepper to the vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Add tomato paste, 1 tablespoon chili powder, and 1 tablespoon cumin; stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Add diced tomatoes and vegetable broth, and bring to a boil. Once liquid boils, stir in kidney beans, black beans, and red lentils.
- Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, leaving lid ajar, and simmer for 15 minutes. Season with remaining chili powder and cumin to taste.
- Return zucchini to the pot and reduce heat to low. Cover and allow flavors to blend for about 20 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
Trending - Recipes