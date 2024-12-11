YOUR AD HERE »

Red Lentil Chili

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 2 carrots, chopped 
  • 1 zucchini, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium poblano pepper, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons chili powder, divided
  • 3 tablespoons cumin, divided
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained
  1. Heat oil over medium heat in a Dutch oven. Add carrots, zucchini, onion, poblano pepper, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 tablespoon cumin, and smoked paprika. Cook until onion is soft and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.
  2. Remove zucchini from Dutch oven and set aside. Add garlic and jalapeno pepper to the vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Add tomato paste, 1 tablespoon chili powder, and 1 tablespoon cumin; stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Add diced tomatoes and vegetable broth, and bring to a boil. Once liquid boils, stir in kidney beans, black beans, and red lentils.
  3. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, leaving lid ajar, and simmer for 15 minutes. Season with remaining chili powder and cumin to taste.
  4. Return zucchini to the pot and reduce heat to low. Cover and allow flavors to blend for about 20 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
