Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade
1 cup water
½ cup white sugar
1 cucumber, sliced
6 lemons, juiced
Make a simple syrup by stirring the water and sugar together in a saucepan over medium heat; heat until just about to boil and the sugar has dissolved.
Place in refrigerator 30 minutes, or until cool.
Place the cucumber slices in a blender or food processor; blend until mashed into a pulp.
Pour the cucumber pulp into a fine mesh strainer place over a bowl to catch the liquid; allow to sit until you have about 2/3 cup of liquid from the cucumber, about 15 minutes.
Stir the simple syrup, cucumber liquid, and lemon juice together in a pitcher.
Serve cold.
