Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade

1 cup water

½ cup white sugar

1 cucumber, sliced

6 lemons, juiced

Make a simple syrup by stirring the water and sugar together in a saucepan over medium heat; heat until just about to boil and the sugar has dissolved.

Place in refrigerator 30 minutes, or until cool.

Place the cucumber slices in a blender or food processor; blend until mashed into a pulp.

Pour the cucumber pulp into a fine mesh strainer place over a bowl to catch the liquid; allow to sit until you have about 2/3 cup of liquid from the cucumber, about 15 minutes.

Stir the simple syrup, cucumber liquid, and lemon juice together in a pitcher.

Serve cold.