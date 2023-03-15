Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole
- 1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- ½ cup chopped onion
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9×13-inch dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Gently mix potatoes, soup, cheese, onion, butter, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Pour into the prepared dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until browned, about 1 hour.