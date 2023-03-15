 Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Restaurant-Style Hashbrown Casserole

  • 1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9×13-inch dish with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Gently mix potatoes, soup, cheese, onion, butter, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Pour into the prepared dish.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until browned, about 1 hour.
