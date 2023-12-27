Retro Ground Beef Casserole with Biscuits
- 1 cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 pound ground beef
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 ½ teaspoons garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Biscuits:
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 3 cups baking mix
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a glass baking dish (such as Pyrex®) with cooking spray.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onions, and celery and saute until onions are translucent, 5 to 7 minutes.
- At the same time, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
- Move beef to one side of the skillet and melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour a little at a time until combined; whisk in milk, whisking constantly to prevent lumps. Stir in beef broth. Add sauteed vegetables, garlic salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. Bring to a boil; cover and remove from heat.
- Add buttermilk to baking mix. Stir until a soft dough forms. Place on waxed paper. Roll to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a 2 1/2-inch round biscuit cutter dipped in baking mix.
- Pour the beef mixture into the prepared baking dish and top with biscuits.
- Bake in the preheated oven until biscuits are browned, 24 to 25 minutes.