Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie

1 cup white sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 pound fresh rhubarb, chopped

2 pints fresh strawberries

1 recipe pastry for a 9 inch double crust pie

2 tablespoons butter

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons white sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

In a large bowl, mix flour and sugar.

Add strawberries and chopped rhubarb.

Toss with sugar and flour and let stand for 30 minutes.

Pour filling into pie crust.

Dot top with butter, and cover with top crust.

Seal edges of top and bottom crust with water.

Apply yolk to top of pie, using a pastry brush.

Sprinkle with sugar. Cut small holes in top to let steam escape.

Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), for 35 to 40 minutes, or until bubbly and brown.

Cool on rack.