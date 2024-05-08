YOUR AD HERE »

Rhubarb Cheesecake

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter
  • 3 cups chopped rhubarb
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Combine 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter in a medium bowl; mix until crumbly and pat into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.
  2. Toss chopped rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 tablespoon flour together; pour onto crust and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  3. Beat cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar together in a large bowl until creamy; beat in eggs one at a time. Pour mixture over hot rhubarb in the pan.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set, about 30 minutes. Cover with sour cream topping while still hot.
  5. To make the sour cream topping: Combine 1 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla in a small bowl. Mix well and spread on top of cake.
