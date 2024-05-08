Rhubarb Cheesecake
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter
- 3 cups chopped rhubarb
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese
- ½ cup white sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Combine 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter in a medium bowl; mix until crumbly and pat into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan.
- Toss chopped rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 tablespoon flour together; pour onto crust and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Beat cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar together in a large bowl until creamy; beat in eggs one at a time. Pour mixture over hot rhubarb in the pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set, about 30 minutes. Cover with sour cream topping while still hot.
- To make the sour cream topping: Combine 1 cup sour cream, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla in a small bowl. Mix well and spread on top of cake.
Trending - Recipes