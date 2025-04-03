Rhubarb Relish
- 2 ¼ cups packed brown sugar
- 2 cups finely chopped rhubarb
- 2 cups chopped strawberries
- ½ cup white vinegar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground allspice
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Stir brown sugar, rhubarb, strawberries, vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg together in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until relish thickens, about 30 minutes. Cool, transfer to a sealable container, and store in the refrigerator.
