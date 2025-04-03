YOUR AD HERE »

Rhubarb Relish

  • 2 ¼ cups packed brown sugar
  • 2 cups finely chopped rhubarb
  • 2 cups chopped strawberries
  • ½ cup white vinegar
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • ½ teaspoon ground allspice
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  1. Stir brown sugar, rhubarb, strawberries, vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and nutmeg together in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir until relish thickens, about 30 minutes. Cool, transfer to a sealable container, and store in the refrigerator.
