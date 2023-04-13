Ricotta, Bacon, and Arugula Skillet Pizza
- 3 cups ricotta cheese
- 4 stalks green onions, sliced diagonally
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 (10 ounce) package store-bought thin pizza crust
- 5 slices cooked bacon, crumbled, or more to taste
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 1 bunch fresh arugula
- 1 medium lemon, juiced
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Mix ricotta cheese, green onions, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and red pepper flakes together in a bowl. Spread over pizza crust.
- Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a cast iron skillet (large enough to hold the pizza crust) over medium heat. Gently place pizza crust with ricotta mixture into the skillet. Add bacon and Parmesan cheese and cook the bottom of the pizza for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and bake until the top of the pizza begins to brown slightly, 7 to 8 minutes.
- Carefully remove from the oven. Season with salt and pepper, scatter arugula over top, then drizzle with lemon juice, in that order. Serve warm.