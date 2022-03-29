Rigatoni Florentine

1 (16 ounce) package rigatoni pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds boneless chicken, cubed

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 pint heavy cream

26 ounces spaghetti sauce

10 ounces fresh spinach, washed and chopped

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and saute until cooked through and no longer pink inside. Add garlic to skillet; saute until golden. Add cream and spaghetti sauce to skillet; cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce thickens.

Add cooked chicken and spinach and cook until spinach reduces. Then add rigatoni; toss with cheese and serve.