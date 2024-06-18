Roast Beef and Cheddar Sliders
- 4 tablespoons butter, melted, divided
- 1 (12 roll) package Hawaiian rolls, split in half horizontally
- 12 ounces deli roast beef
- 1/2 cup thin tangy BBQ sauce, such as Arby’s® Original Sauce
- 1 cup Cheddar cheese sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Brush the bottom and sides of a 9×13-inch baking dish with melted butter until lightly coated.
- Place bottom half of rolls in baking dish and top evenly with roast beef slices. Drizzle BBQ sauce evenly over roast beef and dollop cheese sauce evenly over the top. Place top roll halves on top.
- Stir together remaining butter, garlic powder, and onion powder and brush evenly over bun tops. Sprinkle with bagel seasoning.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the center is warm and melted, and bread is toasted and golden brown, 12 to 14 minutes.
