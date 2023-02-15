Roasted Acorn Squash Salad
- 1 acorn squash – peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 (5 ounce) package baby arugula
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup chopped pistachios
- 2 ounces crumbled chevre (goat cheese)
- Position a rack into the center position of the oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet or jelly roll pan with parchment paper.
- Spread acorn squash cubes onto prepared baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Mix cinnamon, onion powder, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a small bowl; sprinkle spice mixture over squash cubes.
- Bake on the center rack of preheated oven until squash are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
- Whisk apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, orange zest, garam masala, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a bowl until thoroughly combined; slowly drizzle olive oil into vinegar mixture, whisking constantly, until olive oil incorporates into the dressing. Refrigerate while completing remaining steps.
- Toss cooked acorn squash cubes, baby arugula, cranberries, pistachios, and goat cheese in a salad bowl; drizzle with dressing and serve.