 Roasted Acorn Squash Salad | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Roasted Acorn Squash Salad

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 acorn squash – peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 (5 ounce) package baby arugula
  • ¼ cup dried cranberries
  • ¼ cup chopped pistachios
  • 2 ounces crumbled chevre (goat cheese)
  1. Position a rack into the center position of the oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet or jelly roll pan with parchment paper.
  2. Spread acorn squash cubes onto prepared baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Mix cinnamon, onion powder, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a small bowl; sprinkle spice mixture over squash cubes.
  3. Bake on the center rack of preheated oven until squash are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
  4. Whisk apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, orange zest, garam masala, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a bowl until thoroughly combined; slowly drizzle olive oil into vinegar mixture, whisking constantly, until olive oil incorporates into the dressing. Refrigerate while completing remaining steps.
  5. Toss cooked acorn squash cubes, baby arugula, cranberries, pistachios, and goat cheese in a salad bowl; drizzle with dressing and serve.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]