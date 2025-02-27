Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Spinach, and Cranberries
- 1 butternut squash
- 1 cup chopped red onion
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 ounces fresh spinach, stems removed and leaves torn in bite-size pieces
- ⅓ cup sweetened dried cranberries (such as Craisins)
- ⅓ cup chopped pecans (Optional)
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.
- Slice butternut squash cross-wise into 1-inch slices; peel and clean each slice, removing and discarding seeds and stringy pulp from the center. Cut cleaned slices into 1-inch cubes.
- Toss squash cubes, onion, and olive oil together in a bowl until coated; transfer to the prepared baking sheet.
- Roast in the preheated oven until squash is tender and starting to brown, 25 to 30 minutes.
- Toss squash mixture, spinach, dried cranberries, and pecans together in a serving bowl and serve warm.
