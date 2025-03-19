YOUR AD HERE »

Roasted New Red Potatoes

  • 3 pounds small red new potatoes, halved
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt and freshly ground black pepper
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and adjust the oven rack to the lowest position.
  2. Toss potatoes with oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Arrange, cut-side down, on a rimmed cookie sheet or jellyroll pan.
  3. Roast potatoes in the preheated oven until tender and golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish.
