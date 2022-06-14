Roasted Potato & Green Bean Salad
6 medium red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 large red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
VINAIGRETTE:
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup olive oil
Preheat oven to 425°. Place potatoes, onion and green beans in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat.
Roast 25-30 minutes or until tender, stirring twice. Transfer to a large bowl; add bacon. In a small bowl, whisk the first six vinaigrette ingredients. Gradually whisk in oil until blended. Pour over potato mixture; toss to coat. Serve warm.
