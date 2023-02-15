 Roasted Sweet Potato Salad with Feta | TheFencePost.com
Roasted Sweet Potato Salad with Feta

Salad:

  • 3 small sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • ⅓ cup cashews
  • 1 (6 ounce) package feta cheese, cubed
  • 1 cup fresh spinach
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1 cup watercress
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 pinch white sugar
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Combine sweet potatoes, olive oil, and cumin seeds on a roasting tray, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Spread cashews onto a baking sheet.
  3. Roast potatoes in the preheated oven until soft and slightly colored at the edges, 30 to 45 minutes, stirring after 20 minutes.
  4. At the same time, toast cashews in the oven until they start to turn golden brown and become fragrant, 10 to 15 minutes. Chop when cool enough to handle.
  5. Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper for dressing in a small bowl.
  6. Divide feta cheese, spinach, arugula, watercress, and cilantro among 3 plates. Top with warm sweet potatoes and cashews. Pour dressing over top and serve.
