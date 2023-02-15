Roasted Sweet Potato Salad with Feta
Salad:
- 3 small sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons cumin seeds
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- ⅓ cup cashews
- 1 (6 ounce) package feta cheese, cubed
- 1 cup fresh spinach
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 cup watercress
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 pinch white sugar
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Combine sweet potatoes, olive oil, and cumin seeds on a roasting tray, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Spread cashews onto a baking sheet.
- Roast potatoes in the preheated oven until soft and slightly colored at the edges, 30 to 45 minutes, stirring after 20 minutes.
- At the same time, toast cashews in the oven until they start to turn golden brown and become fragrant, 10 to 15 minutes. Chop when cool enough to handle.
- Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper for dressing in a small bowl.
- Divide feta cheese, spinach, arugula, watercress, and cilantro among 3 plates. Top with warm sweet potatoes and cashews. Pour dressing over top and serve.