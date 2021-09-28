Roasted Vegetables

1 small butternut squash, cubed

2 red bell peppers, seeded and diced

1 sweet potato, peeled and cubed

3 Yukon Gold potatoes, cubed

1 red onion, quartered

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C).

In a large bowl, combine the squash, red bell peppers, sweet potato, and Yukon Gold potatoes.

Separate the red onion quarters into pieces, and add them to the mixture.

In a small bowl, stir together thyme, rosemary, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Toss with vegetables until they are coated.

Spread evenly on a large roasting pan.

Roast for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, stirring every 10 minutes, or until vegetables are cooked through and browned.