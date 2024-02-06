Rose Pavlova Cakes
- 3 egg whites, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon dried rose petal powder (Optional)
- ½ cup white sugar, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon rose extract, or to taste
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 ½ tablespoons cream cheese
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 tablespoon dried rose petals (Optional)
- Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine egg whites and rose petal powder in the bowl of a stand mixer; beat until soft peaks form. Start beating in 1/2 cup sugar gradually. Increase speed to high and beat until stiff and glossy peaks form. Mix in vanilla extract and rose extract. Fold cornstarch very gently into the meringue using a spatula.
- Spoon meringue into a piping bag fitted with a fine round tip. Pipe into 18 individual rounds.
- Bake in the preheated oven until edges appear dry, 1 hour 15 minutes. Turn off oven and leave pavlovas inside the oven for another 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
- Beat cream cheese in a bowl for 30 seconds. Add heavy cream and 2 tablespoons sugar; beat until fluffy. Spoon whipped cream into another piping bag.
- Pipe whipped cream over cooled pavlovas. Decorate with dried rose petals.