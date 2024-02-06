YOUR AD HERE »

Rose Pavlova Cakes

  • 3 egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon dried rose petal powder (Optional)
  • ½ cup white sugar, or more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon rose extract, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 ½ tablespoons cream cheese
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon dried rose petals (Optional)
  • Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Combine egg whites and rose petal powder in the bowl of a stand mixer; beat until soft peaks form. Start beating in 1/2 cup sugar gradually. Increase speed to high and beat until stiff and glossy peaks form. Mix in vanilla extract and rose extract. Fold cornstarch very gently into the meringue using a spatula.
  • Spoon meringue into a piping bag fitted with a fine round tip. Pipe into 18 individual rounds.
  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges appear dry, 1 hour 15 minutes. Turn off oven and leave pavlovas inside the oven for another 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
  • Beat cream cheese in a bowl for 30 seconds. Add heavy cream and 2 tablespoons sugar; beat until fluffy. Spoon whipped cream into another piping bag.
  • Pipe whipped cream over cooled pavlovas. Decorate with dried rose petals.
