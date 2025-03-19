YOUR AD HERE »

Rosemary Lemon Grilled Chicken

  • ½ cup butter
  • ½ cup fresh rosemary
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 lemon, zested
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 6 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • salt and pepper to taste
  1. In a food processor, blend butter, rosemary, garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice together. Pour 1/3 of the blended mixture into a small bowl for marinade. Cover remaining mixture, and set aside.
  2. Lightly season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Rub chicken breasts with marinade. Place chicken breasts on a platter, cover, and refrigerate for 3 hours.
  3. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Transfer half of the reserved rosemary and lemon mixture into a bowl for basting. Cover remaining mixture, and set aside for topping cooked chicken.
  4. Cook chicken breasts on hot grill, basting with rosemary and lemon basting mixture, about 4 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken breasts from the grill, and top with remaining rosemary and lemon mixture.
