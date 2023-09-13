Rosemary-Roasted Chicken with Apples and Potatoes
- cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 large onion, sliced
- salt, plus more to taste
- 4 teaspoons white sugar
- 5 medium apples – peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 bone-in, skin on chicken thighs
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- ground black pepper
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray the top and bottom parts of a broiler pan with cooking spray.
- Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat and add onion slices. Sprinkle onions with 1 teaspoon salt and saute for 2 minutes. Add sugar and continue cooking until onions are translucent but not browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Layer apples, potatoes, and sauteed onion slices in the bottom part of the broiler pan. Cover with the part top of the broiler pan.
- Drizzle olive oil over chicken thighs. Sprinkle with fresh rosemary, salt, and pepper. Rub olive oil and spices thoroughly all over each thigh and place on the top part of the broiler pan.
- Roast in the preheated oven until juices run clear and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone, reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 1 hour. Serve apples, potatoes, and onion alongside chicken thighs.