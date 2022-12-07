 Rosettes | TheFencePost.com
Rosettes

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon white sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • vegetable oil for frying
  • confectioners’ sugar for dusting
  1. Beat together eggs, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add flour, milk, and vanilla extract; beat until smooth.
  2. Heat oil in a large, deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place a wire rack over paper towels.
  3. Heat the rosette iron in hot oil for 2 minutes. Lift the iron and let excess oil drain. Dip the iron in batter to 1/4 inch from the top of the iron, then dip the iron immediately into hot oil.
  4. Fry rosette in hot oil until golden, about 30 seconds. Lift the iron out; tip upside down to drain. Use a fork to push rosette off the iron onto the prepared wire rack.
  5. Reheat the iron in hot oil for 1 minute; cook remaining batter.
  6. Sprinkle rosettes with confectioners’ sugar.
