Rosettes
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon white sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- vegetable oil for frying
- confectioners’ sugar for dusting
- Beat together eggs, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add flour, milk, and vanilla extract; beat until smooth.
- Heat oil in a large, deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place a wire rack over paper towels.
- Heat the rosette iron in hot oil for 2 minutes. Lift the iron and let excess oil drain. Dip the iron in batter to 1/4 inch from the top of the iron, then dip the iron immediately into hot oil.
- Fry rosette in hot oil until golden, about 30 seconds. Lift the iron out; tip upside down to drain. Use a fork to push rosette off the iron onto the prepared wire rack.
- Reheat the iron in hot oil for 1 minute; cook remaining batter.
- Sprinkle rosettes with confectioners’ sugar.