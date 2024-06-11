YOUR AD HERE »

Saigon Noodle Salad

  • ¼ cup water, or more to taste
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar, or more to taste
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger root
  • ½ teaspoon Sriracha chile sauce

Salad:

  • 1 (8 ounce) package (linguine-width) rice noodles
  • 2 cups thinly sliced Napa (Chinese) cabbage
  • 1 ½ cups matchstick-cut carrots 
  • 8 ounces grilled shrimp
  • 1 cup bean sprouts
  • ½ English cucumber, halved lengthwise and cut into thin slices
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 ⅔ tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 2 ⅔ tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 ⅔ tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • ½ cup coarsely chopped peanuts
  1. Whisk water, lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and Sriracha together in a bowl until the sugar is dissolved.
  2. Bring a large pot of water to a full boil; remove from heat and soak rice noodles in the hot water for 1 minute. Stir to separate the noodles and continue soaking until the noodles are tender, about 3 minutes more. Drain noodles and rinse with cold water until cooled. Shake noodles in colander to drain as much water as possible.
  3. Mix noodles, cabbage, carrots, shrimp, bean sprouts, cucumber slices, green onions, mint, cilantro, and basil together in a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Top with chopped peanuts.
