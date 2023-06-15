 Salisbury Steak | TheFencePost.com
Salisbury Steak

  • 1 ½ pounds ground beef
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed French onion soup
  • ½ cup dry bread crumbs
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup ketchup
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon mustard powder
  1. Combine ground beef, 1/3 cup condensed soup, bread crumbs, egg, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl. Shape into 6 oval patties.
  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; add patties and brown on both sides. Drain excess fat.
  3. Blend remaining soup and flour together in a small bowl until smooth; mix in ketchup, water, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Pour soup mixture over patties in the skillet. Cover, and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
