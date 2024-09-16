YOUR AD HERE »

Salisbury Steak

Recipes Recipes |

Patties:

  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • ½ cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • ½ (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Gravy:

  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 sweet onion, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix
  • 1 ½ cups beef stock
  • 1 cup water
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Make the patties: Mix ground sirloin, panko bread crumbs, egg, milk, 1/2 packet onion soup mix, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper together in a large bowl; shape into 5 patties.
  3. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Cook patties in the hot skillet until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.
  4. Make the gravy: Melt butter in a separate skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté mushrooms and onion in melted butter until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir flour and remaining 1/2 packet onion soup mix into mushroom mixture until combined.
  5. Gradually add beef stock and water, stirring continually, until simmering. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring frequently, until gravy has thickened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Place browned patties into gravy; simmer until very tender, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]