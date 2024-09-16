Salisbury Steak
Patties:
- 1 pound ground sirloin
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons milk
- ½ (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Gravy:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 1 sweet onion, sliced
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix
- 1 ½ cups beef stock
- 1 cup water
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- Gather the ingredients.
- Make the patties: Mix ground sirloin, panko bread crumbs, egg, milk, 1/2 packet onion soup mix, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper together in a large bowl; shape into 5 patties.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat. Cook patties in the hot skillet until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.
- Make the gravy: Melt butter in a separate skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté mushrooms and onion in melted butter until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir flour and remaining 1/2 packet onion soup mix into mushroom mixture until combined.
- Gradually add beef stock and water, stirring continually, until simmering. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring frequently, until gravy has thickened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place browned patties into gravy; simmer until very tender, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).
