Salisbury Steak

1 pound ground sirloin

½ cup panko bread crumbs

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons milk

½ (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Gravy:

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 sweet onion, sliced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ (1 ounce) package dry onion soup mix

1 ½ cups beef stock

1 cup water

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Mix ground sirloin, panko bread crumbs, egg, milk, and 1/2 packet onion soup mix, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper together in a large bowl; shape into 5 patties.

Heat a skillet over medium heat.

Cook patties in hot skillet until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

Melt butter in a separate skillet over medium-high heat.

Saute mushrooms and onion in melted butter until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir flour and remaining dry onion soup mix into the mushroom mixture; cook and stir until flour is integrated fully, about 1 minute.

Stream beef stock and water over the mushroom mixture while stirring continually; bring to a simmer, reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid thickens, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper.

Lie the browned steaks into the gravy; simmer until steaks are firm and gray in the center, about 30 minutes.

An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).