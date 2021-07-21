Salmon Avocado Salad
½ avocado, thinly sliced
¼ cucumber, thinly sliced
1 dash lemon juice
sea salt to taste
1 pinch dried dill weed, or more to taste
1 (7.5 ounce) can salmon, drained and flaked
1 teaspoon creamy salad dressing (such as Miracle Whip®)
2 teaspoons capers
Layer avocado and cucumber on a serving plate; top with lemon juice, salt, and dill.
Mix salmon and creamy salad dressing together in a bowl; spoon over avocado and cucumber.
Sprinkle capers over salmon mixture.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes