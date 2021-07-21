Salmon Avocado Salad

½ avocado, thinly sliced

¼ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 dash lemon juice

sea salt to taste

1 pinch dried dill weed, or more to taste

1 (7.5 ounce) can salmon, drained and flaked

1 teaspoon creamy salad dressing (such as Miracle Whip®)

2 teaspoons capers

Layer avocado and cucumber on a serving plate; top with lemon juice, salt, and dill.

Mix salmon and creamy salad dressing together in a bowl; spoon over avocado and cucumber.

Sprinkle capers over salmon mixture.