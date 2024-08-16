YOUR AD HERE »

Salmon Bake

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 (1 pound) salmon fillet, halved
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 5 green onions, chopped
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  3. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  4. Place salmon on a lightly oiled sheet pan or in a shallow baking dish, folding under thin outer edges of fillets for even cooking.
  5. Top salmon with chopped tomatoes and green onions, and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Cook salmon in the preheated oven, uncovered, until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]