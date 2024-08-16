Salmon Bake
- 1 (1 pound) salmon fillet, halved
- 1 small tomato, chopped
- 5 green onions, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Place salmon on a lightly oiled sheet pan or in a shallow baking dish, folding under thin outer edges of fillets for even cooking.
- Top salmon with chopped tomatoes and green onions, and season with salt and pepper.
- Cook salmon in the preheated oven, uncovered, until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes.