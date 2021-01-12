Salmon Cakes
1 (14.75 ounce) can salmon, drained and flaked
2 eggs, beaten
1 small onion, diced
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
Pick through the salmon and remove any bones.
In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and add the diced onion, salmon and pepper.
Mix thoroughly.
Shape into 2 ounce patties; about 7 or 8 patties.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil.
Fry each patty for 5 minutes on each side or until crispy and golden brown.
