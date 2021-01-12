Salmon Cakes

1 (14.75 ounce) can salmon, drained and flaked

2 eggs, beaten

1 small onion, diced

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Pick through the salmon and remove any bones.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs and add the diced onion, salmon and pepper.

Mix thoroughly.

Shape into 2 ounce patties; about 7 or 8 patties.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil.

Fry each patty for 5 minutes on each side or until crispy and golden brown.