Salmon Cobb Salad

Recipes Recipes |

Dressing:

  • ¾ cup buttermilk
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup minced shallot
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Salad:

  • 1 head Bibb lettuce, leaves separated
  • 8 ounces cooked bacon, cut into pieces
  • 1 avocado, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 hard-boiled eggs, quartered and halved
  • 1 (3 ounce) package smoked salmon
  • ground black pepper to taste
  1. Whisk buttermilk, mayonnaise, shallot, dill, lemon juice, and salt together in a bowl until dressing is smooth; refrigerate.
  2. Mix lettuce, bacon, avocado, eggs, and salmon together in a bowl. Add dressing and toss until coated; season with black pepper.
