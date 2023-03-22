 Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

  • 1 ⅓ cups uncooked white rice
  • 2 ⅔ cups water
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 ½ cups mild salsa
  1. Place rice and water in a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, place chicken breast halves into a large saucepan, and fill the pan with water. Bring to a boil, and cook for 20 minutes, or until done. Remove chicken from water. When cool enough to handle, cut meat into bite-size pieces.
  3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish.
  4. In a medium bowl, combine Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. In a separate bowl, mix together cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, onion, and salsa. Layer 1/2 of the rice, 1/2 of the chicken, 1/2 of the soup and salsa mixture, and 1/2 of the cheese mixture in prepared dish. Repeat layers, ending with cheese.
  5. Bake in preheated oven for about 40 minutes, or until bubbly.
