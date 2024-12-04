YOUR AD HERE »

Salted Caramel Ritz Cookies

Recipes Recipes |

  • 60 round buttery crackers (such as Ritz®)
  • 1 cup canned dulce de leche
  • 1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips
  • 1 1/2 cups dark chocolate melting wafers
  • flaky sea salt (optional)
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Arrange half of the crackers, bottom sides up, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. 
  3. Spoon a rounded teaspoon of dulce de leche on the center of each cracker. 
  4. Top with remaining crackers, top sides up. Place baking sheet  in the refrigerator and chill for at least 30 minutes.
  5. In the top of a double boiler melt chocolate chips and melting wafers over medium, stirring occasionally, until smooth. 
  6. Using a fork, dip cracker sandwiches into chocolate, allowing excess to drip back into the bowl. 
  7. Return sandwiches to prepared baking sheet. If desired, sprinkle lightly with flaky sea salt.
  8. Chill sandwiches for 15 minutes or until chocolate is set. Store cookies in the refrigerator.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]