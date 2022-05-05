Sausage and Pancake Casserole

1 pound bulk pork sausage

2 cups biscuit/baking mix

1-1/3 cups 2% milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup canola oil

2 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar

Maple syrup

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and crumble sausage until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; drain. Mix biscuit mix, milk, eggs and oil until blended; stir in sausage. Transfer biscuit mixture to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with apples; sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake until set, 30-45 minutes. Serve with syrup.

To make ahead: Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight. To use, preheat oven to 350°. Remove casserole from refrigerator; uncover and let stand while oven heats. Bake as directed, increasing time as necessary until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.