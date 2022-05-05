Sausage and Pancake Casserole
1 pound bulk pork sausage
2 cups biscuit/baking mix
1-1/3 cups 2% milk
2 large eggs
1/4 cup canola oil
2 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced
2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar
Maple syrup
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook and crumble sausage until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; drain. Mix biscuit mix, milk, eggs and oil until blended; stir in sausage. Transfer biscuit mixture to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with apples; sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Bake until set, 30-45 minutes. Serve with syrup.
To make ahead: Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight. To use, preheat oven to 350°. Remove casserole from refrigerator; uncover and let stand while oven heats. Bake as directed, increasing time as necessary until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User