Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

  • 3 ¾ cups cubed white bread
  • 1 ½ cups cubed whole wheat bread
  • 1 pound ground turkey sausage
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • ¾ cup chopped celery
  • 2 ½ teaspoons dried sage
  • 1 ½ teaspoons dried rosemary
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 Golden Delicious apple, cored and chopped
  • ¾ cup dried cranberries
  • ⅓ cup minced fresh parsley
  • 1 cooked turkey liver, finely chopped
  • ¾ cup turkey stock
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Spread white and whole wheat bread cubes in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until evenly toasted, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer toasted bread cubes to a large bowl.
  4. Cook sausage and onions in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring and breaking up lumps, until evenly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add celery, sage, rosemary, and thyme; cook and stir until flavors blend, about 2 minutes.
  5. Pour sausage mixture over bread in bowl. Mix in chopped apple, dried cranberries, parsley, and liver. Drizzle with turkey stock and melted butter; mix lightly.
  6. Allow stuffing to cool completely before loosely stuffing a turkey.
