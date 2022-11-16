Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing
- 3 ¾ cups cubed white bread
- 1 ½ cups cubed whole wheat bread
- 1 pound ground turkey sausage
- 1 cup chopped onion
- ¾ cup chopped celery
- 2 ½ teaspoons dried sage
- 1 ½ teaspoons dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 Golden Delicious apple, cored and chopped
- ¾ cup dried cranberries
- ⅓ cup minced fresh parsley
- 1 cooked turkey liver, finely chopped
- ¾ cup turkey stock
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Spread white and whole wheat bread cubes in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
- Bake in the preheated oven until evenly toasted, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer toasted bread cubes to a large bowl.
- Cook sausage and onions in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring and breaking up lumps, until evenly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add celery, sage, rosemary, and thyme; cook and stir until flavors blend, about 2 minutes.
- Pour sausage mixture over bread in bowl. Mix in chopped apple, dried cranberries, parsley, and liver. Drizzle with turkey stock and melted butter; mix lightly.
- Allow stuffing to cool completely before loosely stuffing a turkey.