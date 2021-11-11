Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

1 ½ cups cubed whole wheat bread

3 ¾ cups cubed white bread

1 pound ground turkey sausage

1 cup chopped onion

¾ cup chopped celery

2 ½ teaspoons dried sage

1 ½ teaspoons dried rosemary

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 Golden Delicious apple, cored and chopped

¾ cup dried cranberries

⅓ cup minced fresh parsley

1 cooked turkey liver, finely chopped

¾ cup turkey stock

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degree F (175 degree C).

Spread the white and whole wheat bread cubes in a single layer on a large baking sheet.

Bake for 5 to 7 minutes in the preheated oven, or until evenly toasted.

Transfer toasted bread cubes to a large bowl.

In a large skillet, cook the sausage and onions over medium heat, stirring and breaking up the lumps until evenly browned.

Add the celery, sage, rosemary, and thyme; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes to blend flavors.

Pour sausage mixture over bread in bowl.

Mix in chopped apple, dried cranberries, parsley, and liver.

Drizzle with turkey stock and melted butter, and mix lightly.

Allow stuffing to cool completely before loosely stuffing a turkey.