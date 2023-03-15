 Sausage Casserole | TheFencePost.com
Sausage Casserole

  • 1 pound sage flavored breakfast sausage
  • 3 cups shredded potatoes, drained and pressed
  • ¼ cup butter, melted
  • 1 (16 ounce) container small curd cottage cheese
  • 12 ounces mild Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • ½ cup onion, shredded
  • 6 jumbo eggs
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  2. Heat a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Cook sausage in the hot skillet until evenly browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
  3. Stir together shredded potatoes and butter in the prepared baking dish; lightly press mixture into the bottom and sides of the dish. Mix together sausage, cottage cheese, Cheddar cheese, onion, and eggs in a bowl. Pour over potato mixture.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of casserole comes out clean, about 1 hour. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
