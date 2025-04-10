Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit Casserole
- cooking spray
- 1 (16.3 ounce) can refrigerated biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands! Original)
- 1 pound bulk pork sausage
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 8 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Line prepared baking dish with the biscuits, pressing to form an even layer.
- Bake in the preheated oven until puffed and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). (Leave the oven door open for a bit to let the oven cool down.)
- Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage to skillet; cook and stir until fully cooked and browned, about 10 minutes; drain fat.
- Sprinkle cooked sausage and cheese evenly over baked biscuits.
- Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Pour egg mixture over sausage and cheese. (The egg mixture won’t cover the cheese and sausage at this point, but will expand as it bakes.)
- Bake until casserole is set and internal temperature registers 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 25 minutes.
Trending - Recipes