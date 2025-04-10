YOUR AD HERE »

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit Casserole

  • cooking spray
  • 1 (16.3 ounce) can refrigerated biscuits (such as Pillsbury Grands! Original)
  • 1 pound bulk pork sausage
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese 
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 cup milk 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  2. Line prepared baking dish with the biscuits, pressing to form an even layer. 
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until puffed and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). (Leave the oven door open for a bit to let the oven cool down.)
  4. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage to skillet; cook and stir until fully cooked and browned, about 10 minutes; drain fat. 
  5. Sprinkle cooked sausage and cheese evenly over baked biscuits. 
  6. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Pour egg mixture over sausage and cheese. (The egg mixture won’t cover the cheese and sausage at this point, but will expand as it bakes.)
  7. Bake until casserole is set and internal temperature registers 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), about 25 minutes.
