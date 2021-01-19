Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
1 (16 ounce) can refrigerated jumbo buttermilk biscuits
1 (9.6 ounce) package Jimmy Dean® Original Hearty Pork Sausage Crumbles
¼ cup flour
2 ½ cups milk
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Bake biscuits according to package directions.
Meanwhile, cook sausage in large skillet over medium heat 5-6 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring frequently.
Stir in flour.
Gradually add milk; cook until mixture comes to a boil and thickens, stirring constantly.
Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Split biscuits in half.
Place 2 halves on each of 8 plates; top with about 1/3 cup gravy.
