Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

1 (16 ounce) can refrigerated jumbo buttermilk biscuits

1 (9.6 ounce) package Jimmy Dean® Original Hearty Pork Sausage Crumbles

¼ cup flour

2 ½ cups milk

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Bake biscuits according to package directions.

Meanwhile, cook sausage in large skillet over medium heat 5-6 minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring frequently.

Stir in flour.

Gradually add milk; cook until mixture comes to a boil and thickens, stirring constantly.

Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Split biscuits in half.

Place 2 halves on each of 8 plates; top with about 1/3 cup gravy.