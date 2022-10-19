Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 pounds Italian sausage links, cut into 2-inch pieces
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 4 large potatoes, peeled and thickly sliced
- 2 large green bell peppers, seeded and cut into wedges
- 2 large red bell peppers, seeded and cut into wedges
- 3 large onions, cut into wedges
- ½ cup white wine
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir the sausage until browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer cooked sausage to a large baking dish.
- Pour 1/4 cup of olive oil into the skillet, and cook potatoes, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Place the potatoes into the baking dish, leaving some oil in the skillet.
- Cook and stir green and red peppers and onions in the hot skillet until they are beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the vegetables to the baking dish.
- Pour wine and chicken stock over the vegetables and sausage, and sprinkle with Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Gently stir sausage, potatoes, and vegetables together.
- Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot.